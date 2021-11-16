MICT Inc. [MICT] Is Currently 6.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.08%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that MICT, Inc. Reports Strong Performance and Achievement of Major Milestones, Including Revenue Growth of More Than 50% Quarter-over-Quarter and Launch of the Magpie Stock Trading App.

Management to Conduct Conference Call, November 15, 2021 at 8:30AM ET.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MICT stock dropped by -6.00%. The one-year MICT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.82. The average equity rating for MICT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $168.66 million, with 117.64 million shares outstanding and 110.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, MICT stock reached a trading volume of 7346382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MICT Inc. [MICT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MICT shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MICT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MICT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MICT Stock Performance Analysis:

MICT Inc. [MICT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5396, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8961 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MICT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

MICT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MICT Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MICT.

MICT Inc. [MICT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 10.10% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,965,310, which is approximately 0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,253,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in MICT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.82 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 12.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 411,882 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,517,905 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,728,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,657,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,230 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,550 shares during the same period.