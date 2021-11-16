Market cap of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] reaches 404.98M – now what?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] gained 2.07% or 0.29 points to close at $14.30 with a heavy trading volume of 16593538 shares. The company report on November 13, 2021 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Interim Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Clinical Trial Evaluating EYP-1901 for the Treatment of Wet AMD.

– Interim six-month results show positive safety data, no dose limiting toxicities, no ocular serious adverse events (SAEs), and no drug-related systemic SAEs.

– 76% and 53% of patients were rescue-free up to four and six months, respectively, following a single injection of EYP-1901.

It opened the trading session at $19.25, the shares rose to $21.50 and dropped to $14.0326, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EYPT points out that the company has recorded 57.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -266.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 143.48K shares, EYPT reached to a volume of 16593538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on EYPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

Trading performance analysis for EYPT stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.28 and a Gross Margin at +75.94. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.82.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -62.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -337.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.48. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$449,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYPT.

An analysis of insider ownership at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]

There are presently around $316 million, or 75.40% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 4,190,921, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 3,174,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.39 million in EYPT stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $31.61 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 76.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 2,791,433 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,397,426 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,900,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,088,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,393 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 198,091 shares during the same period.