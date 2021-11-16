Market cap of Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 129.06M – now what?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] price surged by 7.46 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary BitNile Enters into Partnership with Bitmain.

BitNile Becomes One of Only Five Bitcoin Miners Worldwide Honored by Bitmain to Acquire the New Environmentally Friendly S19XP Antminers Featuring 140 TH/s Processing Power.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”), has entered into a partnership with Bitmain, Inc. (“Bitmain”), with the acquisition of Bitmain’s first environmentally friendly S19XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second (TH/s) with an energy consumption of 3.1 kilowatt-hours (kWh). The S19XP Antminer is faster and requires less energy than do BitNile’s current miners, providing approximately 40% more processing power while using approximately the same amount of power. The agreement was finalized at the World Digital Mining Summit 2021, which is hosted by Bitmain and held in Dubai. BitNile is one of only five companies worldwide authorized to acquire and deploy this disruptive technology from Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer and producer in the digital mining sector. The installation of these environmentally friendly Antminers at BitNile’s state-of-the-art Michigan Data Center will result in a significant increase in BitNile’s Bitcoin mining capabilities and future revenues. The Company intends to provide the expected delivery schedule of the new S19XP Antminers and an update on its revenue forecast for 2022 and 2023 on or about December 20, 2021. This partnership, including the acquisition of the S19XP Antminers, brings BitNile substantially closer to its previously stated goal of possessing 20,000 miners and becoming one of the top 10 publicly traded Bitcoin miners in the United States. BitNile is striving to be environmentally conscious as it expands its mining operations and ’s announcement is a significant milestone towards BitNile’s long-term goal of achieving a carbon-neutral operational footprint in its mining operations.

A sum of 7344229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.18 and dropped to a low of $1.96 until finishing in the latest session at $2.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

DPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 11.10% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,154,422, which is approximately -3.403% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,019,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 million in DPW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.71 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 9.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 633,465 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 794,591 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,763,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,191,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,890 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 107,355 shares during the same period.