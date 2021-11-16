Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] gaining to $275. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 5.49 percent to reach at $12.13. The company report on November 15, 2021 that SAUDIA Enhances Fleet with Suite of Boeing Services.

– SAUDIA selected Boeing’s advanced digital analytics tools to improve maintenance operations and on-time performance of their 787 Dreamliner and 777 fleets.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– Boeing will also provide interior modification services for SAUDIA’s 777 fleet.

A sum of 21754241 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.60M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $233.94 and dropped to a low of $226.92 until finishing in the latest session at $233.09.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $258.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $252 to $279. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BA stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 240 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.50, while it was recorded at 222.54 for the last single week of trading, and 229.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,099 million, or 53.60% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,855,318, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,917,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.14 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 886 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,198,799 shares. Additionally, 976 investors decreased positions by around 13,973,889 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 285,434,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,607,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,702 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,893 shares during the same period.