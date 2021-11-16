Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $42

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] traded at a high on 11/15/21, posting a 4.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.34. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

(Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7173402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.42%.

The market cap for LVS stock reached $31.42 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding and 330.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 7173402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $60 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.34, while it was recorded at 40.33 for the last single week of trading, and 50.65 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.99 and a Gross Margin at -4.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.65.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 482.00. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 478.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$36,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $11,491 million, or 38.20% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,724,249, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,615,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $887.12 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 53,328,537 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 61,875,718 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 162,767,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,971,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,230,501 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 19,662,046 shares during the same period.