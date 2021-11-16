Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 57.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] price surged by 2.21 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Ghana Transaction Update.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) announced that it has received notice from Tullow Oil plc and PetroSA that they intend to exercise their pre-emption rights in relation to the sale of Occidental Petroleum’s interests in the Jubilee and TEN fields in Ghana to Kosmos, announced October 13, 2021.

The exercise of pre-emption rights is subject to finalizing definitive agreements with Kosmos/Anadarko WCTP Company and requires approval from GNPC and the Ghanaian Ministry of Energy. If completed, Kosmos’ ultimate interest in Jubilee would be reduced by 3.8% to 38.3% (Kosmos retains ~80% of the original acquired interest), and Kosmos’ ultimate interest in TEN would be reduced by 8.3% to 19.8% (Kosmos retains ~25% of the original acquired interest).

A sum of 7819297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.99M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.72 and dropped to a low of $3.53 until finishing in the latest session at $3.70.

The one-year KOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.64. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 4.50 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,182 million, or 78.70% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 39,652,151, which is approximately -21.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,350,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.6 million in KOS stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $106.12 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 36.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 30,572,101 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 35,383,342 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 253,605,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,560,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,069,592 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,574,143 shares during the same period.