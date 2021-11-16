Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price surged by 10.41 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Participate at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced that CEO Andrew Dudum and Chief Medical Officer Patrick Carroll will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference with one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A fireside chat presentation with Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dudum will be webcast live at 4:20pm ET and will be available on Hims & Hers investor relations website at https://investors.forhims.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

A sum of 5729835 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $8.205 and dropped to a low of $7.52 until finishing in the latest session at $8.17.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.31. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

HIMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 54.30%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $475 million, or 53.60% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,671,442, which is approximately 21.945% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 10,201,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.35 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $83.35 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 11,404,041 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 28,207,905 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,578,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,190,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,633,266 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,241,930 shares during the same period.