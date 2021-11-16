Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Revenue clocked in at $133.09 million, up 28.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on November 15, 2021 that INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or “the Company”) (NYSE:DNA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ginkgo is the subject of a report published by Scorpion Capital on October 6, 2021. The report alleges that the Company is a “colossal scam.” The report describes the Company as a “shell game” whose revenues are highly dependent on related-party transactions. Scorpion Capital alleges that the Company is a”Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.” Based on this news, Ginkgo shares fell as much as 20% in intraday trading on the same day.

A sum of 6052786 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.36M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $13.25 and dropped to a low of $12.24 until finishing in the latest session at $12.97.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.98.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 199.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.07. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,745 million, or 65.40% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.18 billion in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 741,231,208 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 79,455,411 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 69,354,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,332,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,043,450 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 63,839,323 shares during the same period.