For NuVasive Inc. [NUVA], Analyst sees a drop to $54. What next?

NuVasive Inc. [NASDAQ: NUVA] gained 4.88% on the last trading session, reaching $58.90 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that NuVasive Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

— Company updates full-year 2021 financial guidance –.

— Pulse platform launches and completes first commercial cases –.

NuVasive Inc. represents 51.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.12 billion with the latest information. NUVA stock price has been found in the range of $54.75 to $62.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 723.22K shares, NUVA reached a trading volume of 6204629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVA shares is $66.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NuVasive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $80 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for NuVasive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NUVA stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUVA shares from 84 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuVasive Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUVA in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for NUVA stock

NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, NUVA shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.29, while it was recorded at 56.72 for the last single week of trading, and 63.02 for the last 200 days.

NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +56.28. NuVasive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.54.

Return on Total Capital for NUVA is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.77. Additionally, NUVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] managed to generate an average of -$13,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.NuVasive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuVasive Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuVasive Inc. go to 25.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]

There are presently around $3,296 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,961,053, which is approximately -3.778% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,000,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.54 million in NUVA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $231.21 million in NUVA stock with ownership of nearly -29.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NuVasive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in NuVasive Inc. [NASDAQ:NUVA] by around 6,009,473 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 5,180,079 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 44,772,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,961,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUVA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,130 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 684,918 shares during the same period.