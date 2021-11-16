EQT Corporation [EQT] Revenue clocked in at $477.60 million, up 71.99% YTD: What’s Next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] jumped around 0.5 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.86 at the close of the session, up 2.34%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that EQT Recognized for Advancing Women’s Leadership and Board Diversity.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest natural gas producer in the United States, was honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving 50 percent female representation on its board of directors.

“We are honored to be among an amazing group of organizations who are leading the way on gender equity and changing the face of America’s boardrooms,” said Lydia I. Beebe, Chair of the EQT Board, who accepted the honor on behalf of the Company. “We have seen firsthand the benefits of diversity within the boardroom as it pertains to collaboration, engagement, debate and innovative thinking.”.

EQT Corporation stock is now 71.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $22.08 and lowest of $20.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.24, which means current price is +69.06% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 7347650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $31.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 20.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.58 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $7,066 million, or 75.60% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,971,707, which is approximately 9.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,665,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.63 million in EQT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $539.5 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -13.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 81,346,615 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 32,444,070 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 209,465,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,256,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,992,003 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,899,043 shares during the same period.