Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Is Currently -1.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] loss -1.67% or -0.39 points to close at $22.92 with a heavy trading volume of 6063884 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Enterprise Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) (NYSE: EPD) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Enterprise reported net income attributable to common unitholders of $1.2 billion, or $0.52 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.48 per unit on a fully diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment charges of $29 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted unit, and $77 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted unit, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $23.30, the shares rose to $23.40 and dropped to $22.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded -4.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 6063884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while TD Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.86, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 23.01 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $13,580 million, or 28.30% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 65,204,148, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 26,548,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.49 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $590.41 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -16.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

477 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 22,841,440 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 51,950,351 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 517,704,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,496,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,088,807 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,539,241 shares during the same period.