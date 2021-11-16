Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] Stock trading around $5.21 per share: What’s Next?

Daktronics Inc. [NASDAQ: DAKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.73%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Orion Office REIT Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) will replace Daktronics Inc. (NASD: DAKT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 16. S&P 500 constituent Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is spinning off Orion Office REIT in a transaction expected to be completed on November 15. Daktronics is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, DAKT stock rose by 23.17%. The average equity rating for DAKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $237.06 million, with 45.14 million shares outstanding and 37.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.71K shares, DAKT stock reached a trading volume of 8131012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Daktronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2016, representing the official price target for Daktronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on DAKT stock. On November 20, 2013, analysts increased their price target for DAKT shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daktronics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAKT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, DAKT shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Daktronics Inc. [DAKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. Daktronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.27.

Return on Total Capital for DAKT is now 10.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.01. Additionally, DAKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Daktronics Inc. [DAKT] managed to generate an average of $5,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Daktronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Daktronics Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daktronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $136 million, or 59.50% of DAKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,979,393, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,430,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.66 million in DAKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.34 million in DAKT stock with ownership of nearly 4.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daktronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Daktronics Inc. [NASDAQ:DAKT] by around 1,368,115 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,631,619 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 23,143,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,142,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAKT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,869 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 468,787 shares during the same period.