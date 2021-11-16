Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] moved down -5.11: Why It’s Important

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] loss -5.11% on the last trading session, reaching $5.94 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Cronos Group Inc. – CRON.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cronos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Cronos Group Inc. represents 371.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53 billion with the latest information. CRON stock price has been found in the range of $5.92 to $6.4388.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 7340565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $8 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.48. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $276 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,595,350, which is approximately -11.546% of the company’s market cap and around 47.23% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.46 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.36 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 4.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 3,229,740 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 8,389,657 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 34,793,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,412,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,157 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,484 shares during the same period.