Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] Stock trading around $2.62 per share: What’s Next?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 79.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 63.75%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Creative Realities, Inc./.

In the news release, Industry Merger Creates Powerful New Digital Signage Leader, issued 12-Nov-2021 by Creative Realities, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the fifth paragraph, second sentence, should read “The companies expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2022.” rather than “The companies expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2021.” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Creative Realities, Inc. (“CRI”, NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) and Reflect Systems, Inc. (Reflect) announced that the companies have executed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will operate under the Creative Realities, Inc. name and continue to be listed on NASDAQ as CREX.

Over the last 12 months, CREX stock rose by 177.84%. The average equity rating for CREX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.75 million, with 11.85 million shares outstanding and 9.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 201.95K shares, CREX stock reached a trading volume of 133503686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

CREX Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.75. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 80.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.95 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4500, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Realities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.49.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.01. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of -$224,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CREX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 20.70% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 756,904, which is approximately 50.699% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 172,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in CREX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.43 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 6.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 399,037 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 128,779 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 840,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,536 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.