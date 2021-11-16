Cowen slashes price target on Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] – find out why.

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] plunged by -$1.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.65 during the day while it closed the day at $7.52. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Butterfly Network Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 44% Driven by Commercial Expansion.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and improve global health equity, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided a business update.

Butterfly Network Inc. stock has also loss -26.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BFLY stock has declined by -23.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.04% and lost -62.00% year-on date.

The market cap for BFLY stock reached $1.54 billion, with 192.18 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 12013687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

BFLY stock trade performance evaluation

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.35. With this latest performance, BFLY shares dropped by -29.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.42 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$508,480 per employee.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $692 million, or 51.60% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,222,630, which is approximately 7.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,738,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.79 million in BFLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.78 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly 102.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Butterfly Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 19,261,936 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,365,081 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 66,376,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,003,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,933 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,919 shares during the same period.