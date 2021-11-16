Coty Inc. [COTY] moved up 1.39: Why It’s Important

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $10.96 on 11/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.785, while the highest price level was $11.02. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Coty Further Improves Capital Structure, with KKR Converting the Remainder of Their Convertible Preferred Shares into Common.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) announced the sale of KKR’s remaining 2.4% ownership stake in Coty, converted into approximately 20 million common shares. This transaction follows three earlier transactions over the last three months, as a result of which KKR fully exits Coty. Following the completion of the transaction, Coty’s convertible preferred share balance totals approximately $146 million, or the equivalent of approximately 23 million common shares, held by Coty’s Chairman of the Board Peter Harf.

The latest transaction will further simplify Coty’s capital structure and result in additional annual dividend cash savings of approximately $11 million, totaling approximately $77 million in annual cash savings when combined with the three previous sales by KKR. The deal is expected to be slightly accretive to Coty’s FY22 adjusted EPS, with no change to the Company’s FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.13 percent and weekly performance of 2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.56M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 8035344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 39.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.93 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +54.35. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.93. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,831 million, or 28.40% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,284,914, which is approximately 11.509% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,591,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.28 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $164.4 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 67,627,877 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 21,376,865 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 169,322,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,326,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,460,220 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,384,870 shares during the same period.