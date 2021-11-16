Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Is Currently -11.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] loss -11.37% or -2.76 points to close at $21.51 with a heavy trading volume of 8253785 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Bakkt Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt”) (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“Bakkt has made tremendous strides in proving our model, building strategic partnerships and enhancing our platform capabilities to connect the digital economy,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “As we move forward, we will invest the proceeds from our recent business combination to activate our partnerships, further deploying our capabilities with consumers, businesses and institutions.”.

It opened the trading session at $23.36, the shares rose to $24.25 and dropped to $20.3701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKKT points out that the company has recorded 111.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, BKKT reached to a volume of 8253785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for BKKT stock

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.77. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 129.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.30% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 24.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $270 million, or 71.60% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.27 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $26.27 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 5,018,391 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 6,308,141 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,240,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,566,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,427,511 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,439,451 shares during the same period.