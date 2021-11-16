Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved down -5.93: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.87 during the day while it closed the day at $3.65. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Clinical Activity of AGEN1181 Demonstrated Across Nine Treatment-Resistant Cancers at SITC.

Seventeen objective responses reported across nine cancers.

Evidence of monotherapy activity, with four cases of confirmed objective response.

Agenus Inc. stock has also loss -12.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has declined by -38.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.12% and gained 14.78% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $1.03 billion, with 235.41 million shares outstanding and 226.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 5822381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.68. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -31.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $438 million, or 45.30% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,582,716, which is approximately 2.71% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,935,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.51 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $44.94 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 11.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 19,458,057 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,498,327 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 85,931,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,887,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,615,450 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,461,831 shares during the same period.