Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] moved up 37.50: Why It’s Important

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] jumped around 1.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.62 at the close of the session, up 37.50%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – WNW.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) resulting from allegations that Wunong may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stock is now -87.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WNW Stock saw the intraday high of $6.20 and lowest of $3.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.68, which means current price is +44.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 124.38K shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 45392860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.07.

How has WNW stock performed recently?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.09. With this latest performance, WNW shares gained by 24.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.11 and a Gross Margin at +18.76. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.02.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -22.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.84. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW] managed to generate an average of -$39,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

Insider trade positions for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [WNW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.16% of WNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 21,124, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in WNW stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $67000.0 in WNW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 70,083 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 77,513 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 75,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,083 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 71,804 shares during the same period.