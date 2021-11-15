why Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.74

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.14 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Plug Power Hosts Grand Opening of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Innovation Center Gigafactory in Monroe County.

Distinguished Guests Include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Joe Morelle.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will hold a grand opening of the Plug Power Innovation Center, its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, N.Y. This is New York’s first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory and is expected to create almost 380 new jobs in Monroe County.

Plug Power Inc. stock is now 27.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLUG Stock saw the intraday high of $44.42 and lowest of $41.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.49, which means current price is +133.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.28M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 18717278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $47.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $40 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $44, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PLUG stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLUG shares from 31 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 799.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 35.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.05, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 33.20 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -42.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings analysis for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $12,664 million, or 51.60% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,409,667, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,548,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $755.14 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 25.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 41,711,049 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 40,100,301 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 211,753,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,564,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,412,714 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,242,093 shares during the same period.