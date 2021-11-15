why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.75

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] slipped around -0.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.73 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Zipline, Pfizer and BioNTech Collaboration Paves the Way for Automated, On-Demand Delivery of First mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Ghana.

Zipline successfully completes world’s first long-range drone delivery of vaccines requiring ultra-cold-chain.

Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced that Zipline has successfully completed the first long-range drone delivery of both authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines requiring ultra-cold-chain in Ghana. The collaboration of the companies, which worked together earlier this year to develop and test an end-to-end vaccine delivery solution, will allow for the distribution of approximately 50,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Ghana, pioneering a new model for vaccine distribution.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now 35.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $50.49 and lowest of $49.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.86, which means current price is +49.07% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.08M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 27690723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $47.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.21, while it was recorded at 48.91 for the last single week of trading, and 40.57 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $187,278 million, or 67.80% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 410,828,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.43 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.85 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,385 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 198,201,235 shares. Additionally, 1,214 investors decreased positions by around 121,756,552 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 3,445,945,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,765,902,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,596,003 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,131,229 shares during the same period.