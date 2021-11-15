why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.44

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] gained 1.37% or 0.54 points to close at $40.00 with a heavy trading volume of 23491045 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Dreamscape To Launch Immersive Virtual Reality Destination In Partnership With AMC Theatres® At New Jersey’s Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Opening November 19, advanced tickets are available now for the highly anticipated location in Paramus, New Jersey.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dreamscape, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, announced it will open its next venue in Paramus, New Jersey, Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza on November 19, 2021. Launched in partnership with AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), Dreamscape will be located within the AMC Garden State 16 theatre. Serving the greater New Jersey and New York metro area, audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the location from dreamscapeimmersive.com.

It opened the trading session at $39.60, the shares rose to $40.4399 and dropped to $39.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded 186.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1994.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 61.67M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 23491045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1260.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.40, while it was recorded at 40.55 for the last single week of trading, and 29.14 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -8.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $6,083 million, or 28.50% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,190,886, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,015,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in AMC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $347.94 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 13.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 34,484,638 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 13,052,748 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 104,535,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,072,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,633,926 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,720 shares during the same period.