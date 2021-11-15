Wall Street Analyst Initiated SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a low on 11/12/21, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.76. The company report on November 11, 2021 that SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Fourth Quarter Investor Conferences.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced that it will participate in several upcoming fourth quarter investor conferences in November and December. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at Citi’s 2021 Virtual FinTech Conference, the 45th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference, in association with Morgan Stanley, and the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the 25th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29140275 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 7.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.00%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $18.25 billion, with 799.63 million shares outstanding and 614.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.78M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 29140275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $25.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $8,959 million, or 34.70% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,347,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $917.12 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 374,134,969 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,605,131 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 6,884,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,624,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 335,286,618 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 10,925,296 shares during the same period.