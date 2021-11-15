Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] traded at a low on 11/12/21, posting a -8.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.64. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended October 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2021Q4Webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19106993 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $20.85 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 19106993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 15.00 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.20.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 4.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.09. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of -$5,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 16.83%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $15,969 million, or 85.80% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,435,636, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,522,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.68 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -26.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 81,965,418 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 80,550,617 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 928,265,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,090,781,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,263,700 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 8,561,391 shares during the same period.