The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Revenue clocked in at $67.42 billion, down -11.89% YTD: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] price plunged by -1.53 percent to reach at -$2.48. The company report on November 10, 2021 that The Walt Disney Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for Fiscal 2021.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the quarter was income of $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.39 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding certain items(1), diluted EPS for the quarter was income of $0.37 compared to a loss of $0.20 in the prior-year quarter. Diluted EPS from continuing operations for the year ended October 2, 2021 was income of $1.11 compared to a loss of $1.57 in the prior-year. Excluding certain items(1), diluted EPS for the year increased 13% to $2.29 from $2.02 in the prior-year.

“This has been a very productive year for The Walt Disney Company, as we’ve made great strides in reopening our businesses while taking meaningful and innovative steps in Direct-to-Consumer and at our Parks, particularly with our popular new Disney Genie and Magic Key offerings,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “As we celebrate the two-year anniversary of Disney+, we’re extremely pleased with the success of our streaming business, with 179 million total subscriptions across our DTC portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60% subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+. We continue to manage our DTC business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally.”.

A sum of 25520625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.72M shares. The Walt Disney Company shares reached a high of $163.61 and dropped to a low of $158.93 until finishing in the latest session at $159.63.

The one-year DIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.53. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $200.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $220 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $220, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 218 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 221.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.11. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.88, while it was recorded at 169.63 for the last single week of trading, and 180.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.56. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of -$13,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 42.58%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $189,488 million, or 66.30% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,572,834, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,795,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.12 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.48 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,574 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 55,265,589 shares. Additionally, 1,277 investors decreased positions by around 50,665,692 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 1,081,112,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,187,044,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,774,055 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 11,122,054 shares during the same period.