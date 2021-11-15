Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $0.92 per share: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 43.11%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Sundial Announces Share Repurchase Program.

Sundial Growers (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) announced that that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a new share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”) which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to C$100 million (the “Share Repurchase Amount”) of its outstanding common shares (“shares”) from time to time at prevailing market prices, enabling Sundial to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

Pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, Sundial may purchase shares from time to time at the discretion of management through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, derivatives, accelerated or other structured share repurchase programs, or other means. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of Sundial and may be based upon market conditions, regulatory requirements and alternative opportunities that Sundial may have for the use or investment of its capital.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock rose by 224.36%. The one-year Sundial Growers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.67. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.92M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 877125439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.67.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.11. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 38.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.85 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6892, while it was recorded at 0.7475 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9412 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

SNDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -281.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 8.10% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 22,511,167, which is approximately 92.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 18,861,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.35 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.72 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -14.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 23,607,446 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 86,233,043 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 23,806,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,034,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,652,228 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,290,185 shares during the same period.