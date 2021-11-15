Root Inc. [ROOT] is -64.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] loss -3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $5.59 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Root, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Root’s third quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results tomorrow, Thursday, November 11, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and to provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Root Inc. represents 250.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.46 billion with the latest information. ROOT stock price has been found in the range of $5.465 to $6.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, ROOT reached a trading volume of 11283868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $16 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on ROOT stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROOT shares from 28 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for ROOT stock

Root Inc. [ROOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.08. With this latest performance, ROOT shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Root Inc. posted -2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -587.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 33.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Root Inc. [ROOT]

There are presently around $300 million, or 56.80% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,259,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., holding 9,259,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.76 million in ROOT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.82 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly 34.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 8,405,223 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 18,139,329 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,079,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,623,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,593,974 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 14,053,990 shares during the same period.