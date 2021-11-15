Raymond James slashes price target on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] – find out why.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” at Sites Serving Veterans Experiencing Houselessness.

Two Do Good Multnomah Campuses Now Equipped with Free High-Speed Internet to Help Veterans With Online Access.

Portland, Oregon –News Direct– Comcast Oregon / SW Washington.

A sum of 12062258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.54M shares. Comcast Corporation shares reached a high of $53.99 and dropped to a low of $53.155 until finishing in the latest session at $53.50.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.31. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $65.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 70 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.28, while it was recorded at 53.71 for the last single week of trading, and 56.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CMCSA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.11%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206,364 million, or 85.50% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 395,385,248, which is approximately 0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 307,500,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.45 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $12.1 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,214 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 131,422,816 shares. Additionally, 888 investors decreased positions by around 117,440,631 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 3,608,413,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,857,277,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,283,125 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 18,714,974 shares during the same period.