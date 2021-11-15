Progenity Inc. [PROG] Is Currently -4.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] traded at a low on 11/12/21, posting a -4.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.97. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Progenity Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Added important patents further protecting the company’s therapeutic delivery technologies.

Added strong biotherapeutics capabilities to management team and board of directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22733340 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Progenity Inc. stands at 10.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.96%.

The market cap for PROG stock reached $507.60 million, with 170.91 million shares outstanding and 129.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.14M shares, PROG reached a trading volume of 22733340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Progenity Inc. [PROG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on PROG stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PROG shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.44.

How has PROG stock performed recently?

Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.62. With this latest performance, PROG shares gained by 42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Progenity Inc. [PROG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenity Inc. [PROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.13 and a Gross Margin at -129.20. Progenity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.30.

Return on Total Capital for PROG is now -1,020.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -890.01. Additionally, PROG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 293.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Progenity Inc. [PROG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progenity Inc. posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROG.

Insider trade positions for Progenity Inc. [PROG]

There are presently around $168 million, or 65.10% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 36,396,907, which is approximately 34.646% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 7,597,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.56 million in PROG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $19.43 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 18,182,329 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,485,551 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 35,058,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,725,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,430,966 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,210,191 shares during the same period.