Phunware Inc. [PHUN] is 224.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.60 during the day while it closed the day at $4.09. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

The Company Records 50% Increase in Quarter-over-Quarter Net Revenues.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Phunware Inc. stock has also loss -3.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHUN stock has inclined by 381.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 200.74% and gained 224.60% year-on date.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $329.49 million, with 71.62 million shares outstanding and 62.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.77M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 38906000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $3.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 340.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 200.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 510.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phunware Inc. [PHUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 20.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,371,684, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,060,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.73 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 24.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 1,042,882 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 125,622 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,817,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,985,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,784 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 79,612 shares during the same period.