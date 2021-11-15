Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $12

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] closed the trading session at $10.23 on 11/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.905, while the highest price level was $10.23. The company report on June 11, 2021 that

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.90 percent and weekly performance of 5.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.37M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 20164231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $15.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 12.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.28. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $144,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,201 million, or 20.20% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 138,947,266, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 95,770,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $979.74 million in PBR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $509.58 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 0.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 250,949,278 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 118,445,118 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 334,472,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,866,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,726,284 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 36,149,326 shares during the same period.