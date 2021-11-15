Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Revenue clocked in at $1.49 billion, down -70.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] gained 6.13% or 0.26 points to close at $4.50 with a heavy trading volume of 79596957 shares. The company report on November 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Paysafe Limited Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC.

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2021) – Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSFE) complied with federal securities laws. On November 11, 2021, Paysafe revised its outlook for 2021 and released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe, stated the Company experienced “softer than expected revenue, reflecting both market and performance challenges within the digital wallet business.” On this news, the price of the Company’s stock declined.

If you purchased Paysafe stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Marshall Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com to discuss your legal rights.

It opened the trading session at $4.32, the shares rose to $4.54 and dropped to $4.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSFE points out that the company has recorded -59.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, PSFE reached to a volume of 79596957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $7, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PSFE stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSFE shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for PSFE stock

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.43. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -43.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.71 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $1,772 million, or 54.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately -23.072% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 54,044,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.2 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $225.0 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 32,834,958 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 64,132,210 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 296,745,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,712,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,272,098 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 13,704,939 shares during the same period.