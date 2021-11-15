PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is -11.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] jumped around 6.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $208.30 at the close of the session, up 3.10%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced its third quarter 2021 results for the period ended September 30, 2021. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is now -11.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYPL Stock saw the intraday high of $210.02 and lowest of $201.4835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 310.16, which means current price is +3.80% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 20861494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $288.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $275 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $310, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PYPL stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 352 to 322.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 8.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 256.19, while it was recorded at 209.96 for the last single week of trading, and 265.94 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.60.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.58. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $158,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 20.43%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $198,516 million, or 82.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,894,135, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,049,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.88 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.41 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,299 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 38,287,486 shares. Additionally, 1,059 investors decreased positions by around 36,979,085 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 877,763,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 953,030,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,253,565 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 7,751,576 shares during the same period.