Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Revenue clocked in at $0.04 million, up 381.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.86 during the day while it closed the day at $8.82. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Ocugen Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Emergency Use Authorization application filed with the U.S. FDA for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ (BBV152), for children aged 2 – 18 years.

Ocugen Inc. stock has also loss -13.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has inclined by 24.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.56% and gained 381.97% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $1.73 billion, with 198.79 million shares outstanding and 194.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.81M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 12778049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40612.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.87. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2928.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $483 million, or 28.50% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,905,686, which is approximately -0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,873,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.91 million in OCGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $95.75 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 115.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 14,692,497 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,513,621 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 34,578,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,784,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,041,849 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,402,888 shares during the same period.