Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $25.63 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.38%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Oceania Cruises Reveals Next Phase of OceaniaNEXT Enhancements.

Culinary Expansions Include New In-Room Dining Menus, Wine Tasting Programs and More.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced the second phase of culinary enhancements rolling out across the luxurious small-ship fleet as part of its OceaniaNEXT program. Following the May introduction of new thoughtfully crafted dining experiences, menus and elevated service levels, this next phase brings new wine tasting programs, expanded in-room dining offerings and a soufflé of the day in The Grand Dining Room. These updates have already launched on board Marina and Riviera and will debut on Insignia, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 35.97%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.91. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.73 billion, with 370.02 million shares outstanding and 368.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.77M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 14743220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.35, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 27.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -2.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,080 million, or 56.30% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.82 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $296.28 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,249,117 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 30,506,197 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 142,451,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,206,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,536,801 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,692,408 shares during the same period.