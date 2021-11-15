Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Is Currently -1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] loss -1.40% or -0.01 points to close at $0.49 with a heavy trading volume of 11615532 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Neptune Wellness Appoints Morry Brown as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced it has appointed Morry Brown as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective November 29, 2021.

Mr. Brown holds significant experience in finance, capital markets and investor relations, having worked in several equity roles at banks including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wedbush Securities. Recently, Mr. Brown led the investor relations program at MedMen (CSE: “MMEN”; OTCQX: “MMNFF”), a premier cannabis retailer in the United States. Additionally, he has provided CFO advisory services in the Cannabis and Health & Wellness sectors since 2019. Previously, Mr. Brown founded and launched EarnWell, an environmental, social and governance (ESG)-driven investment mobile application. Mr. Brown is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance and Management Concentrations from the Goizueta Business School.

It opened the trading session at $0.538, the shares rose to $0.5659 and dropped to $0.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEPT points out that the company has recorded -59.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, NEPT reached to a volume of 11615532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for NEPT stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5674, while it was recorded at 0.5146 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1039 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -268.76 and a Gross Margin at -122.74. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.08.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -73.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.41. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,316,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

There are presently around $11 million, or 27.41% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 12,849,706, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.13% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 3,005,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in NEPT stocks shares; and MURCHINSON LTD., currently with $0.97 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 6,033,543 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,441,894 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 15,700,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,175,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,151,637 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,304,263 shares during the same period.