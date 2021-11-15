MKM Partners slashes price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] – find out why.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price surged by 12.29 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Friday, November 12, 2021 by virtual webcast. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 60,616,648, representing 30.6% of Aurora’s issued and outstanding common shares.

A sum of 19115657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.80M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $8.58 and dropped to a low of $7.73 until finishing in the latest session at $8.50.

The one-year ACB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.27. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $6.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.63. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.48 and a Gross Margin at -73.36. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.16.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.61. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$392,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $292 million, or 19.79% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,741,122, which is approximately 115.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,034,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.29 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $15.48 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 9,890,575 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,393,569 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 21,076,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,360,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,600,649 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 852,736 shares during the same period.