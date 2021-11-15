Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] stock Upgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $400

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] surged by $13.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $341.86 during the day while it closed the day at $340.89. The company report on November 13, 2021 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST HYZN, FB and SBTX – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims.

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock has also loss -0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FB stock has declined by -7.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.06% and gained 24.79% year-on date.

The market cap for FB stock reached $911.69 billion, with 2.81 billion shares outstanding and 2.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.54M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 25340558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $402.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $425 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $425 to $415, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on FB stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 450 to 410.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

FB stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, FB shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.50, while it was recorded at 334.05 for the last single week of trading, and 324.49 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc. posted 2.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 21.35%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $646,320 million, or 81.40% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,892,992, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,888,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.14 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $43.33 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 1.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,614 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 64,726,123 shares. Additionally, 1,312 investors decreased positions by around 63,906,962 shares, while 424 investors held positions by with 1,767,345,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,895,978,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,600,233 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,540,190 shares during the same period.