Maxim Group slashes price target on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] – find out why.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that that it has been named a multiple CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Vuzix Shield™. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Vuzix Shield is the new product line name for the Company’s next generation smart glasses. It is a revolutionary leap for enterprise AR smart glasses and the first binocular AR smart glasses with HD stereo cameras for Vuzix. Lightweight, stylish, and prescription ready, Vuzix Shield smart glasses feature a Z87.1 safety glass rating and are driven by a powerful 8-core CPU that runs an Android 11 OS with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The glasses’ in-temple stereo audio, batteries, and touchpad all combine to deliver a singular wearable experience. With Vuzix Shield, users can connect to their enterprise cloud and ultimately to their organizations’ metaverse accessing IT sensors, instructions, or live remote guidance, leaving hands free. Users can also scan codes with an advanced reader, or wirelessly stream video from the field, all enabled through voice or touch. With the world’s first miniature microLED stereo displays, Vuzix Shield connects smart workforces with AR systems for optimized performance, safety and operational efficiency. In early November, the Company filed a trademark application for Vuzix Shield with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.77 percent and weekly performance of 22.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, VUZI reached to a volume of 10994149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

VUZI stock trade performance evaluation

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.69. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 47.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.70 and a Current Ratio set at 39.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $389 million, or 43.20% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,383,848, which is approximately 70.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,889,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.84 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.72 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 2.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 6,489,587 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,621,815 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,045,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,156,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,938 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,287 shares during the same period.