Market cap of Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] reaches 503.80M – now what?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.54 at the close of the session, up 4.82%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Zomedica Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, reported consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). Third quarter results do not include operations of PulseVet which were acquired on October 1, 2021.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, stated that, “During the third quarter the team at Zomedica continued building the installed base of TRUFORMA® instruments through our Customer Appreciation Program (CAP), which provides select customers with an instrument at no charge as long as they agree to purchase assay cartridges. Customer response to this program has been encouraging, with 144 customers enrolled to date, and we plan to continue offering it through the end of the year. We expect revenue from these CAP program customers to build sequentially as they utilize cartridges currently available, and new ones as they are released to market. We continue to work with our partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies, to develop new assays for the TRUFORMA® instrument and expect to release several new assays to market in 2022.

Zomedica Corp. stock is now 133.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.91, which means current price is +119.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.63M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 15414098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16896.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 573.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5283, while it was recorded at 0.5390 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9809 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.96. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.40 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

Earnings analysis for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $62 million, or 15.60% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,454,324, which is approximately -2.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,366,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.9 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.76 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 4.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 19,839,866 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 26,231,661 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 68,927,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,999,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,851 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 22,270,104 shares during the same period.