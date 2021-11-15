Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 506.15M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 11/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6375, while the highest price level was $0.6686. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV Technology Company, Announce Definitive Stock for Stock Acquisition Agreement.

Cenntro Automotive Group is an early pioneer in Artificial Intelligent (AI) Autonomous Driving and a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles (“ECV”).

Cenntro has sold and delivered more Commercial Electric Vehicles than any other EV company; Customers are estimated to have traveled more than 20 million miles in 26 Countries in Cenntro EVs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 237.24 percent and weekly performance of -3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 68.17M shares, NAKD reached to a volume of 51484358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

NAKD stock trade performance evaluation

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 788.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6502, while it was recorded at 0.6906 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7095 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,173,932, which is approximately 7454.746% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 696,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in NAKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 2,355,428 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 924,268 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 1,018,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,297,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,165 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 523,527 shares during the same period.