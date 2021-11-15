Market cap of Bit Brother Limited [BTB] reaches 78.81M – now what?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.00 during the day while it closed the day at $2.65. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Bit Brother Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirements for Continued Listing.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

On November 3, 2021, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based on the Company’s closing bid price being $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from October 20, 2021 to November 2, 2021.

Bit Brother Limited stock has also gained 117.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTB stock has inclined by 145.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.47% and gained 52.30% year-on date.

The market cap for BTB stock reached $78.81 million, with 7.24 million shares outstanding and 7.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 28493848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

BTB stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 117.21. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 191.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.10 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.09, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.80% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,039,458, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 141,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in BTB stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.1 million in BTB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 1,237,584 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 30,052 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,263,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,227,121 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,900 shares during the same period.