Market Analysts see Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gaining to $20.50. Time to buy?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] traded at a high on 11/12/21, posting a 3.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.66. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Remark Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call for November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced the company’s conference call to review financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to third quarter 2021 financial results, management will provide an update on the company’s AI businesses in Asia and the United States, and progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11580951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Remark Holdings Inc. stands at 10.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.70%.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $162.30 million, with 99.92 million shares outstanding and 89.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.22M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 11580951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 82.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3476, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8712 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$177,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $28 million, or 18.90% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,051,831, which is approximately 0.1% of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,930,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.76 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 2,797,824 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,649,555 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,657,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,104,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 629,232 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,509,121 shares during the same period.