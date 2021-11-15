Market Analysts see Ford Motor Company [F] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Ford Motor Company Commences Cash Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities.

Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) announced that it has commenced cash tender oﬀers (each, a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase its outstanding 9.000% Securities due April 2025, 9.625% Securities due April 2030, 7.45% GlobLS due July 2031, 9.980% Debentures due February 2047, 8.900% Debentures due January 2032, 8.500% Securities due April 2023, 7.500% Debentures due August 2026, 7.125% Debentures due November 2025, 6.625% Debentures due October 2028 and 6.375% Debentures due February 2029 (collectively, the “Securities”) in the order of priority set forth in the table below (the “Acceptance Priority Level”), subject to the Aggregate Tender Cap (as defined below).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company will only accept for purchase Securities in the Tender Offers up to an aggregate principal amount of all series of Securities that does not exceed $5.0 billion (the “Aggregate Tender Cap”).The terms and conditions of the Tender Oﬀers are described in an Oﬀer to Purchase dated November 4, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

A sum of 77512756 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 78.31M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $19.62 and dropped to a low of $19.2101 until finishing in the latest session at $19.50.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.24. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $17.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on F stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 15 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.24 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 242.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 77.67%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,328 million, or 53.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 297,988,697, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,501,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.23 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 727 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 152,810,012 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 149,948,904 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,765,355,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,068,114,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,163,180 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 32,484,368 shares during the same period.