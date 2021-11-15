Jefferies lifts Tesla Inc. [TSLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] loss -2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $1033.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. represents 963.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $995.52 billion with the latest information. TSLA stock price has been found in the range of $1,019.20 to $1,054.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.09M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 25207706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $817.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $900 to $1200. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $660 to $860, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TSLA stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 1000 to 1100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 54.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 100.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.44. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 26.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 884.19, while it was recorded at 1,070.26 for the last single week of trading, and 731.30 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 73.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $428,815 million, or 41.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,992,012, which is approximately 5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,829,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.6 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $38.53 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -8.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,097 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 23,079,502 shares. Additionally, 801 investors decreased positions by around 17,604,493 shares, while 419 investors held positions by with 374,263,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,947,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,991,987 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 519,384 shares during the same period.