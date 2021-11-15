Intel Corporation [INTC] gain 0.98% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] slipped around -0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.31 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Intel AI Mentors Seek to Improve Astronaut Health.

Frontier Development Lab and Intel shed light on radiation-driven cancers using rodent and human data for the first time.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Intel.

Intel Corporation stock is now 0.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $50.90 and lowest of $50.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.49, which means current price is +5.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.57M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 23719319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $55.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $60 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on INTC stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 60 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.65, while it was recorded at 50.87 for the last single week of trading, and 56.83 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.40 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.84.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.57. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $188,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 3.16%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $131,334 million, or 65.30% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 340,186,593, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 324,410,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.32 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.63 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,307 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 156,310,947 shares. Additionally, 1,199 investors decreased positions by around 139,973,351 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 2,314,212,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,610,496,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,348,163 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 25,200,085 shares during the same period.