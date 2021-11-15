Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain 455.64% so far this year. What now?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] gained 7.76% on the last trading session, reaching $15.28 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Hut 8 Achieves Third Consecutive Record-Breaking Quarterly Revenue in Q3-2021; Surpasses 5,000 Bitcoin Held in Reserve.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital assets mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 (“Q3-2021”). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars (“CAD”), unless otherwise stated.

“The third quarter of 2021 proved to be another exciting and dynamic step forward for Hut 8,” commented Shane Downey, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. “We are thrilled to have reported our third consecutive record-breaking quarterly results and to have already surpassed our goal of 5,000 Bitcoin held in reserve. Further, we have achieved an important milestone with final delivery of all 10,000 NVIDIA chips. Throughout early weeks of operation, these cutting-edge GPUs have proven to be highly efficient, mining at a total cost of under $3,000 per Bitcoin, delivering margins of approximately 95%.”.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. represents 195.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99 billion with the latest information. HUT stock price has been found in the range of $13.76 to $15.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 14755242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.52.

Trading performance analysis for HUT stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 44.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1543.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]

There are presently around $200 million, or 12.90% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,155,727, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 HONG KONG LTD, holding 1,747,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.7 million in HUT stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $17.29 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 10,818,543 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,474,402 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 783,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,076,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,567,976 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 116,056 shares during the same period.