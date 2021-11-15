HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell -51.09% so far this year. What now?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] gained 7.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.80 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that HEXO Provides Integration Update.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO), provided an update on the execution of its ongoing integration plan following its recent acquisitions of Redecan, Zenabis Global Inc. (“Zenabis”) and 48North Cannabis Corp. (“48North”). In the coming months, HEXO will cease operations at three production sites to centralize product cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution at its core facilities.

“As part of the integration planning process, we completed a comprehensive evaluation of all HEXO facilities to review their capabilities, capacity, and efficiency, and made the decision to centralize operations at our core facilities. This decision is key to achieving our immediate priority of integrating our recent acquisitions to drive growth and profitability through the commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods products. We are confident that our core sites, combined with strategic partnerships, will ensure sufficient supply of high-quality cannabis to meet demand,” said Scott Cooper, President & CEO, HEXO. “This was a very difficult decision, but it is a key component of our integration plan, and one that we believe best positions HEXO for continued growth. I would like to thank all of the employees at Kirkland Lake, Brantford and Stellarton for their efforts, dedication and professionalism in helping build HEXO.”.

HEXO Corp. represents 143.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $435.29 million with the latest information. HEXO stock price has been found in the range of $1.69 to $1.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 28067221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.50. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8076, while it was recorded at 1.6280 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8341 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $60 million, or 15.34% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,178,546, which is approximately 33.625% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,602,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.28 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.27 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 16,963,519 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,610,158 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,027,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,601,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,949,289 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 353,568 shares during the same period.