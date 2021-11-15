For New Gold Inc. [NGD], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, up 10.56%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that New Gold Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

On-Track to Achieve Updated Consolidated Production and Cost Guidance.

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

New Gold Inc. stock is now -18.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NGD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.80 and lowest of $1.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.40, which means current price is +76.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, NGD reached a trading volume of 15705290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Gold Inc. [NGD]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 61.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has NGD stock performed recently?

New Gold Inc. [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.34. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 25.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.00 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3058, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6072 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.67. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] managed to generate an average of -$66,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for New Gold Inc. [NGD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Gold Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 9.61%.

Insider trade positions for New Gold Inc. [NGD]

There are presently around $397 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 70,303,748, which is approximately -2.471% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 16,583,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.52 million in NGD stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $22.94 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -3.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 22,661,647 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 31,783,312 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 168,630,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,075,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,799,898 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,890,922 shares during the same period.