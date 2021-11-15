For ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.63%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that ChargePoint to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on December 7, 2021.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on December 7, 2021. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock rose by 63.84%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.78. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.28 billion, with 308.89 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 12619975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $32.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 34.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.67, while it was recorded at 26.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,211 million, or 74.30% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 14,114,299, which is approximately 2.615% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,491,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.84 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $315.24 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 17,900,899 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 29,117,333 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,417,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,435,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,332,873 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,325,236 shares during the same period.